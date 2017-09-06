Man shot, possibly during robbery attempt, in North Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot, possibly during robbery attempt, in North Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was shot, possibly during a robbery attempt, in North Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 7:10 p.m. Wednesday in the April Woods Apartments.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A male suspect was last seen going southbound on Breedlove Street.

