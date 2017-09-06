Two masked suspects rob Hyde Park business at gunpoint

An armed man and a woman wearing masks robbed a Hyde Park business on Thursday, Aug. 31, according to Memphis Police Department.

The robbery happened at the Metro PCS located near the intersection of North Hollywood Street and Staten Avenue.

Police said the suspects made off with approximately $1,000 in cash.

They were dressed in heavy jackets with hoods and masks covering their faces, and both were wearing gloves.

No arrests have been made.

