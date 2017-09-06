3 men steal fur coats, hats from East Memphis business

Three men stole fur coats and hats from an East Memphis business on Wednesday, according to Memphis Police Department.

The robbery happened at the King Furs located in the Laurelwood Shopping Center.

Police said the suspects pried open the security door and entered the business, taking the fur coats and hats.

The men, who were all wearing hoodies with their faces partially covered, left in a maroon-colored vehicle, possibly a Nissan Maxima.

