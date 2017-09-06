Memphis running group collects donations for Harvey victims

As Texas begins to rebuild from the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey, the Mid-South continues to step up and help.

The images of devastation and heartbreak continue to pour out of Houston as the city dries out. It was those images that called the Breakaway Running group to help.

Dozens of Breakaway runners gathered in Overton Park on Wednesday night for a couple quick laps around the park.

“We have a friend in our running group that's down there right now helping clean up, and he's been sending us pictures back, and we just felt like we are limited in what we can do. But we are just doing the little bit we know how to do,” said Barry Roberson with Breakaway Running. “Running is what we do, so it's the way we know how to help.”

Donations from the run are going directly to the Harvey Relief Fund of the Greater Houston Community Foundation, which was created by Mayor Sylvestor Turner.

Stephanie Ramirez ran to help Houston victims, but worries her family in Florida might be next this hurricane season.

“I can't imagine what the people in Houston are living through right now--especially, too, the people in Florida. I have family members in Miami right now, and I am just so scared for them,” Ramirez said.

Hurricane Irma has already proven to be a deadly Category 5 storm that could hit Miami (albeit in a weaker state) by this weekend.

How you can help Harvey victims

Make a $10 donation to Red Cross by texting the word HARVEY to 90999.

Learn about other donation and volunteer opportunities by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by clicking here.

Donate to the Salvation Army at HelpSalvationArmy.org or call 1-800-725-2769.

Houston's mayor set up a relief fund with the Greater Houston Community Foundation. Click here to donate to that fund.

Blood donations are also encouraged at a time like this. Lifeblood said all blood types are needed. Click here or call 901-290-9743 to schedule a blood donation appointment.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.