Redbirds take game one of playoff semifinals

Redbirds take game one of playoff semifinals

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The Memphis Redbirds opened up the Pacific Coast League playoff semifinals Wednesday night at AutoZone Park against Colorado Springs.

Tyler O'Neill hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first, putting the Redbirds up 1-0, and they would not look back.

Aledmys Diaz homered twice in the game, tying a franchise record for most home runs in a playoff game, and the Redbirds would go on to win 4-1.

Game two of the best of five series is back at AutoZone Park tomorrow with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

