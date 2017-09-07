TN Task Force One heads east, ready to assist with Irma

After their recent return from Houston to help with flooding victims from Hurricane Harvey, TN Task Force One is getting back into action.

The type 1 search and rescue team will head to a base in Georgia on Thursday morning where they will wait on standby to help with damage from Hurricane Irma.

Many residents along the Atlantic coast are expected to be impacted by the storm.

Eighty responders including firefighters, doctors, engineers, and canine handlers are making preparations to deploy.

TN Task Force One will be responsible for wide-area search and swift water rescue in Florida.

The length of their tour of duty is uncertain.

