3,000+ seasonal jobs up for grabs

Over 3,000 seasonal jobs are up for grabs in Memphis.

Radial is hosting two job fairs as they look to hire workers for their eCommerce company.

The job fair will be held on September 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and September 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Radial fulfillment center at 5461 Davidson Road in Memphis.

