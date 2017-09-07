Spelman College updates admission policy to admit transgender women

As many colleges and universities start the new 2017-2018 academic school year, Atlanta's historically Black women's college, Spelman, announced a new admissions and enrollment policy.

In a letter to the community President Mary S. Campbell said following an extensive study:

"Spelman College, a Historically Black College whose mission is to serve high-achieving Black women, will consider for admission women students including students who consistently live and self-identify as women, regardless of their gender assignment at birth. Spelman does not admit male students, including students who self-identify and live consistently as men, regardless of gender assignment at birth. If a woman is admitted and transitions to male while a student at Spelman, the College will permit that student to continue to matriculate at and graduate from Spelman."

The new policy goes into effect for students enrolling for the 2018-2019 school year.

Founded in 1881, Spelman College is a liberal arts college striving to prepare high-achieving black women to change the world.

Read the full contents of the President's letter here.

