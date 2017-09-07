Escaped tiger that was shot, killed was headed to Memphis

By JEFF MARTIN

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Authorities say a Bengal tiger shot and killed after frightening motorists on a Georgia interstate and chasing a dog through a neighborhood had escaped from a truck on its way from Florida to Memphis.

Feld Entertainment spokesman Stephen Payne tells The Associated Press that 6-year-old Suzy somehow got loose during a watering break near Atlanta.

Henry County police say drivers spotted the tiger early Wednesday on Interstate 75 in Stockbridge, southeast of Atlanta.

Police say the cat ended up in a subdivision, where it began chasing a dog. Police then shot the tiger.

Payne said Suzy was a former performer in the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. The tiger was headed back to the airport in Memphis where it would then fly back to its owner in Europe after the circus this year ended its 146-year run.

