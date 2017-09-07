Mayor: Memphis to 'make a bid' on 2nd Amazon HQ location

City of Memphis hopes to bring another major company to the city.

According to USA Today, Amazon plans to add a second headquarters, in addition to its existing one in Seattle.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland retweeted the USA Today story, saying "We're on it. We'll absolutely make a bid."

We're on it. We'll absolutely make a bid. The @CityOfMemphis has so much to offer! https://t.co/mYweSjCq5l — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) September 7, 2017

The possible pairing of FedEx, which is already based in Memphis, could have an impact on the decision.

There's no word yet on which cities Amazon is considering, but it appears Memphis could soon be in the mix.

