West Memphis police seek critical shooting suspect

West Memphis Police Department is searching for the person responsible for a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday on East Jackson Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a 23-year-old man who was shot in the abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital in Memphis in critical condition.

Police identified the suspect as a heavy set man with long dreadlocks. He may have left in a four-door grey sedan.

If you have any information on this crime, call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 or WMPD at 870-835-1210.

