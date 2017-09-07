City to stop new sewer hookups in unincorporated areas of Shelby County

The man accused of trying to scam the Southern Heritage Classic out of thousands of dollars worth of tickets is now taking two big names to court.More >>
The man accused of trying to scam the Southern Heritage Classic out of thousands of dollars worth of tickets is now taking two big names to court.More >>
The University of Memphis' football game against Central Florida that was reschedule from Saturday to Friday because of Hurricane Irma has now been canceled, an administrative assistant confirms to WMC Action News 5.More >>
The University of Memphis' football game against Central Florida that was reschedule from Saturday to Friday because of Hurricane Irma has now been canceled, an administrative assistant confirms to WMC Action News 5.More >>
The judge in the Holly Bobo murder case was charged with bringing a gun to Memphis International Airport.More >>
The judge in the Holly Bobo murder case was charged with bringing a gun to Memphis International Airport.More >>
Germantown families were lacing up their shoes Thursday night ahead of this month's St. Jude Walk-RunMore >>
Germantown families were lacing up their shoes Thursday night ahead of this month's St. Jude Walk-RunMore >>
There are whole fleets of service vans out there that pose safety hazards to the techs who drive them and the consumers who hire them. Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise finds out what the vans' manufacturer is doing about it.More >>
There are whole fleets of service vans out there that pose safety hazards to the techs who drive them and the consumers who hire them. Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise finds out what the vans' manufacturer is doing about it.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
New forecast tracks for Irma show the path of the hurricane shifting further west late Thursday night.More >>
New forecast tracks for Irma show the path of the hurricane shifting further west late Thursday night.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of 5:00 pm, Irma remains a powerful category 5 hurricane with winds of 175 mph and continues to move to the west. On the current path, Irma will devastate areas of the southern Bahamas tonight and Friday.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of 5:00 pm, Irma remains a powerful category 5 hurricane with winds of 175 mph and continues to move to the west. On the current path, Irma will devastate areas of the southern Bahamas tonight and Friday.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the state is ready to weather the potentially deadly and dangerous Hurricane Irma with evacuation orders along the coast.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the state is ready to weather the potentially deadly and dangerous Hurricane Irma with evacuation orders along the coast.More >>
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says an 8.2-magnitude earthquake off Mexico poses no tsunami threat to Hawaii.More >>
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says an 8.2-magnitude earthquake off Mexico poses no tsunami threat to Hawaii.More >>