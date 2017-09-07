Mid-South maze announces design, opening date

The design for this year's Mid-South Maze is a honeycomb!

Twists and turns are carved into 10 acres of corn making for a difficult but fun labyrinth.

The maze opens September 15 and will stay open through November 4.

In September, the maze is open Thursday and Friday 4-10 p.m., Saturday from 12-10 p.m., and Sunday from 12-8 p.m.

In October, the maze will be open Wednesday-Friday from 4-10 p.m., Saturday from 12-10 p.m., and Sunday from 12-8 p.m.

The maze will become "haunted" on Friday and Saturday nights starting at dusk beginning September 30.

The maze will also be open November 3-4. That's an extra two days for you to enjoy the fun.

The maze is located at Agricenter, just south of the Farmer’s Market, across from the RV Park. The cost is $7 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 6-12, and free for kids 5 and under. The Haunted Maze cost is $15 per person for all ages.

For more information about the maze, click here.

