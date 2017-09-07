West Memphis teacher arrested for child pornography

A West Memphis teacher was arrested for possessing child pornography.

At 5:30 Thursday morning, federal and local officers conducted a search warrant at the Marion home of Joesph P. Byrn, who is a teacher with West Memphis School District.

Investigators do not believe any local children were involved in any of the child pornography they said they found on Byrn's home computer. Officers said Byrn obtained the porn by downloading it from the internet.

Byrn's computer was among items seized from the home.

Byrn is charged with possession of child pornography and could face additional federal charges.

