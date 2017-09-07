Woman: Southaven officers threatened my life over prescribed medication

Southaven Police Department is looking into a viral video in which a woman alleges misconduct by its officers.

In the video, the woman said she was arrested for having unlabeled medicine.

“They treated me like a criminal for [having] my prescription,” she said. “I felt like I was fixing to die.”

When the officer made the arrest, she said they made threats against her life and she thought she was going to die.

“Don’t come to Southaven, Mississippi, because they’re racist,” the woman’s friend can be heard saying on the video.

SPD spokesman Mark Little said there has been no formal complaint against the department. Despite this, the SPD police chief is aware and looking into the incident.

