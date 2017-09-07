Collierville donates 100K pounds of supplies to Harvey victims

Collierville stepped up and sent more than 100,000 pounds of goods to Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas.

Over Labor Day weekend, children served lemonade, baseball players loaded trucks, and hundreds of people donated supplies.

When it was all said and done, the town filled three tractor trailers full of supplies from refrigerators to diapers.

The first of those trucks arrived in Houston on Monday; the other two arrived Thursday.

