Mid-South woman heads into Irma's path to help others

A Mid-South woman packed her bags to head into the path of one of the strongest storms ever recorded.

Wanda Doyle will arrive in Orlando days before Hurricane Irma hits Florida.

She's a volunteer specialist with the American Red Crosss, and she's on her way to join approximately 300 volunteers ready to help at a moment's notice.

"I will make sure that they [volunteers] know what to do, where to go...and I'll be part of a team that knows where all of our volunteers are at every moment," Doyle said.

In her 18 years of volunteer work, this isn't her first time traveling to the area others are trying to escape.

"I've made about 10 deployments in my 18 years that I've been here," Doyle said. "We also have deployed locally when we've had major storms come through here."

She says what drives her to make those deployments is a compassion to help others.

It's a compassion she knows others have--even if they're not sure how to put it to action.

"You can support in several ways: donating to redcross.org or volunteering with American Red Cross," Doyle said. "We need volunteers locally and nationally."

If you are interested in helping through the Red Cros, click here or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to learn more about how you can help.

