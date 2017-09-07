Elvis' piano returns to Graceland 49 years later

Sixty years after it first made it to Graceland, a significant piece of Elvis' musical history will return to Graceland.

Elvis Presley's famous Knabe White Baby Grand Piano will be part of Graceland's first holiday concert weekend on Dec. 15 and 16 at the Soundstage in the new Elvis Presley's Memphis entertainment and exhibition complex.

The piano was originally played by Duke Ellington in the 1930s. Elvis bought the piano in 1957 for $818.85. He kept it on display at Graceland until 1968.

During those 12 years, the piano was the musical focal point of many hours of rehearsals and entertainment at Graceland. Elvis played it constantly when he had friends and celebrities over.

Vernon Presley sold the piano to a Sturges Recording Studio in 1971, where it was used on more than 50 albums including a Jerry Lee Lewis album.

The Knabe, white piano and the newly renovated music room will be unveiled on Dec. 16 as fans celebrate the holiday season with a very special weekend at Graceland featuring three festive live concerts at the Graceland Sound Stage at Graceland’s new Elvis Presley’s Memphis entertainment complex. These are the very first holiday concerts ever to take place in the new complex, which opened in March of 2017. Friday night’s concert features a live orchestra with Elvis on the big screen presenting Elvis’ biggest Christmas hits. On Saturday, it’s two themed concerts on one night: An Elvis Gospel Christmas show featuring Terry Blackwood of The Imperials and an Elvis star-studded Rock ‘n’ Roll show starring members of Elvis' legendary, original TCB Band, including Rock and Roll Hall of Famer James Burton (guitar), Ronnie Tutt (drums), and Glen Hardin (piano keyboards). Ticket packages and The Guest House at Graceland weekend packages are available at Graceland.com/holiday. VIP package ticket holders will have their photo taken with the Knabe baby grand piano at the Elvis Presley’s Memphis complex as part of the weekend festivities on Dec. 15.

