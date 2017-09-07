GO BIG: Kadence is clever, adventurous, wants to be a doctor

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mid-South is looking for mentors to help children realize their full potential.

Eight-year-old Kadence is a straight-A student who wants to become a doctor when he grows up.

The E.A Harold Elementary School student knows how to have fun, and he wants to share that fun with a Big Brother.

Kadence is one of 104 Mid-South children looking for a Big Brother or Big Sister.

If you think you can keep up with him, the organization will match you with an adviser to walk you through each step of the process.

Kadence is charming, adventurous, clever, and loves math. "Because that's what you're mostly going to need. It'll help you with your taxes, money, and a lot of stuff," he said.

Kadence has many hobbies: "Play on my phone, look at YouTube, listen to music, and play with the dog," he said. "One of my favorite hobbies is reading."

He said mystery is his favorite book genre, and the Magic Tree House is his favorite book series.

If you don't have time to be a mentor, you can always help by making a donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mid-South. Your money goes a long way in funding the big-little relationships.

