Man robs Family Dollar in Hickory Hill at gunpoint

Memphis Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Hickory Hill.

The robbery happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3 at the Family Dollar located near the intersection of Hickory Hill Road and East Raines Road.

Police said a lone male entered the business and robbed it at gunpoint, taking money from the register.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-11-inch male, weighing 270. He was last seen wearing a light colored hat, black short sleeve shirt, black pants, and white tennis shoes.

No arrests have been made at this point, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information in this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

