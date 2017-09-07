Judge in Holly Bobo murder trial cited for bringing gun to Memphis airport

The judge in the Holly Bobo murder trial was cited for bringing a gun to a Memphis airport, according to court documents.

Hardin County Circuit Court Judge Charles Creed McGinley, 66, of Savannah, was issued two misdemeanor citations for bringing a gun to Memphis International Airport on Sunday, Aug. 27.

TSA confirms a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson was found in a passengers bag the same day the judge was cited for bringing a weapon to the airport.

What the court documents don't say is where McGinley was headed or his explanation for the weapon being in his bag to TSA agents.

This incident comes to light less than 48 hours before jury selection, scheduled for Sept. 9, is set to begin for Zachary Adams' trial.

It is unclear at this point if this will affect the trial in any way, but an attorney not connected to the Bobo case says typically these issues are resolved by a fine.

He says there is no reason for Judge McGinley to recuse himself from the Bobo case, though he has that right.

McGinley is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 13.

