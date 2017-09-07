Tennessee Taco Company takes over former Highland-area eatery

The co-founders of Midtown's Belly Acres burger restaurant are venturing into new territory by bringing a street taco concept to the Poplar Avenue corridor.

The Tennessee Taco Company will open Monday, Sept. 11 in the former Los Compadres space at 3295 Poplar Avenue, just west of South Highland Street.

Memphis restaurateurs Ben McLean and Chef Rob Ray say that Tennessee Taco Company is not a Mexican restaurant.

The menu offers 24 varieties of street tacos that Chef Ray describes as “progressive tacos,” that will satisfy all taste buds--from meat eaters to vegetarians.

They also offer chips, dips, starters, and salads, as well as fresh guacamole and doughnuts of the day. There are also skillet entrees, quesadillas salads, and a kids menu.

"We have the pleasure of doing what we love to do, creating smiles with food and service and helping make Memphis the culinary capital of Tennessee,” McClean said.

A colorful mural sets the tone for the open floor plan, painted by Memphis College of Art students.

There's also a deck for those who prefer to dine alfresco.

The restaurant is open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

