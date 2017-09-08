Families participate in St. Jude Walk-Run in honor of 12-year-old patient

Germantown families were lacing up their shoes Thursday night ahead of this month's St. Jude Walk-Run

They are all part of Team Jayde, raising money for St. Jude patient Jayde Gordon.

The 12-year-old was diagnosed with a brain tumor three years ago and wants to help those who helped her.

"I'm really thankful that I have these kind of people in my life to support and donate, and I'm just really happy that all of these people are here in my honor," Gordon said.

The run walk is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 23.

