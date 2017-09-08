Tigers game against UCF canceled - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Tigers game against UCF canceled

(Source: Austin McAfee/WMC Action News 5) (Source: Austin McAfee/WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The University of Memphis' football game against Central Florida that was reschedule from Saturday to Friday because of Hurricane Irma has now been canceled, an administrative assistant confirms to WMC Action News 5.

There is no word yet if the game will be rescheduled.

The Tigers are expected to be back in Memphis by Friday.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly