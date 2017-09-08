WATCH LIVE: Military aircraft sent to Millington to dodge Hurricane Irma

Live video from WMC Action News 5 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Dozens of military aircraft will be taken to Millington to ride out Hurricane Irma.

Millington Airport said they expect Osprey and Cobra helicopters, C-130 transport planes, and other aircraft from Florida and other locations to be taken there to stow away from the hurricane.

The Memphis Air National Guard requested the airport provide fuel, supplies, services, and support to aircraft bound for hurricane relief areas.

Airport officials will discuss their new temporary additions Friday morning at 9.

