Young girl shot in drive-by

A young girl was shot when she was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened Thursday night around 11 on Mason Road near West Shelby Drive.

Investigators gathered evidence at two separate homes that were hit with gunfire.

Police said a grey sedan drove up and shot into the homes, hitting the girl.

The child was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition and is expected to be OK. Police have not released her age.

However, the shooter is still on the run. If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

