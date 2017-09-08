Tailgaters kick off SHC weekend - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Tailgaters kick off SHC weekend

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Fans gather outside the Liberty Bowl for 2015's SHC (Source: WMC Action News 5) Fans gather outside the Liberty Bowl for 2015's SHC (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The party has hit Tiger Lane as fans prepare for this year's Southern Heritage Classic.

The event weekend kicked off with the Classic Tailgate on Thursday morning.

SHC generates $21 million annual for the Memphis economy and generates more than 50,000 fans.

The party will continue on with the Classic Music Festival at 8 p.m. Friday at Landers Center, with performances by Babyface and Fantasia.

It all culminates Saturday with a parade, majorette shot, and of course the big game with Jackson State and Tennessee State at 6 p.m.

Click here for a full list of SHC events.

