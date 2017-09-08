Tailgaters kick off SHC weekend

Fans gather outside the Liberty Bowl for 2015's SHC (Source: WMC Action News 5)

The party has hit Tiger Lane as fans prepare for this year's Southern Heritage Classic.

The event weekend kicked off with the Classic Tailgate on Thursday morning.

SHC generates $21 million annual for the Memphis economy and generates more than 50,000 fans.

The party will continue on with the Classic Music Festival at 8 p.m. Friday at Landers Center, with performances by Babyface and Fantasia.

It all culminates Saturday with a parade, majorette shot, and of course the big game with Jackson State and Tennessee State at 6 p.m.

Click here for a full list of SHC events.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.