Police search for missing man with dementia

Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch alert for a man with dementia.

Leroy Sherill, 67, was last seen on Lowell Avenue at around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Sherill is 5-foot-6, 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, orange polo shirt, blue jeans, and a red hat.

If you know where he may be, call MPD at 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.