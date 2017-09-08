Family loses home in fire

A family is without a home after a house fire Friday morning.

The fire broke out on Kenneth Street near Stage Road.

Fire crews said the fire was caused by an electrical problem.

One family member said the fire started behind their stove.

"We all were sleep," Shequita Brown said. "We had got in the bed and all of a sudden, we heard the smoke alarm go off. We got up and it was the stove. The back of the stove and the cord system."

The inside of the home is completely damaged; the homeowner said she and her children have lost everything.

