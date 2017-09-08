5 Great Things: Health Shelby 5K, MLK Soul Concert, My Cup of Tea

It's that time of the week when we rundown some of the really wonderful things Mid-Southerners have accomplished. Here are 5 Great Things that happened this week.

5th annual Healthy Shelby 5K and Fair

The event, which also featured local Olympic gold medalist Rochelle Stevens, raised more than $42,000. That money will go to community awareness programs for the prevention of critical conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, and infant mortality.

The first MLK Soul Concert was rescheduled because of rain, but that had little to no affect on the soulful sounds and words when it did finally kick off. Every Friday for the rest of the month, featured local artists will perform on the lawn outside the National Civil Rights Museum, ahead of MLK 50 next year.

The concerts are free and open to the everyone, but online registration is suggested.

Memphis Redbirds wrapped up the 2017 regular season with a franchise-record 91 wins. The team's 91-50 record was the most wins in the Pacific Coast League since 2006. Even with many of their stars moving up to big league St. Louis, PCL Manager of the Year Stubby Clapp coached his team to a dominant 22 game division lead.

Sarah Granville celebrated the big day with her friends and family and even got a visit from Mayor John Holden. Mayor Holden gave Granville a key to the city and a card from the board of alderman.

A Memphis-based company continues to grow while simultaneously helping to break the cycle of poverty for women in Orange Mound. My Cup of Tea is run by Rick and Carey Moore out of a house on Semmes Street. Women at the house hand-package, label, and sell imported tea while acquiring life skills.

