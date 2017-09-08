Teen arrested for attempted robbery of mail carrier - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Teen arrested for attempted robbery of mail carrier

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
A generic photo of a USPS truck (Source: Public Domain) A generic photo of a USPS truck (Source: Public Domain)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department arrested a teen accused of trying to rob a postal carrier.

The USPS employee was held at gunpoint while delivering mail on Gage Avenue in South Memphis on the afternoon of August 28.

The mail carrier said two men, one of whom appeared to be wearing a bulletproof vest, approached and pointed a handgun at him.

"Give me all you've got, or I'll kill you," the robber said.

The mail carrier responded, "Do what you've got to do. I don't have anything."

That's when the robber pistol-whipped mail carrier and ran off.

A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to this case. The teen has not been identified.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • Man killed in Marshall Co. house fire

    Man killed in Marshall Co. house fire

    Friday, September 8 2017 4:41 PM EDT2017-09-08 20:41:41 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)

    Marshall County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly fire.

    More >>

    Marshall County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly fire.

    More >>

  • 15-year-old shot in drive-by

    15-year-old shot in drive-by

    Friday, September 8 2017 4:40 PM EDT2017-09-08 20:40:12 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    A young girl was shot when she was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting.

    More >>

    A young girl was shot when she was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting.

    More >>

  • Hurricane Irma and a note about sensitivity, empathy and compassion

    Friday, September 8 2017 4:39 PM EDT2017-09-08 20:39:14 GMT

    I once had a friend who complained that Hurricane Sandy put a “serious dent” in his vacation plans to NYC. When I tried to remind him about the potential devastation possible for many parts of the area, I felt like it fell on deaf ears. It was only after I showed him what Staten Island looked like in the days after that he realized how serious it was.

    More >>

    I once had a friend who complained that Hurricane Sandy put a “serious dent” in his vacation plans to NYC. When I tried to remind him about the potential devastation possible for many parts of the area, I felt like it fell on deaf ears. It was only after I showed him what Staten Island looked like in the days after that he realized how serious it was.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly