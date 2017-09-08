Teen arrested for attempted robbery of mail carrier

Memphis Police Department arrested a teen accused of trying to rob a postal carrier.

The USPS employee was held at gunpoint while delivering mail on Gage Avenue in South Memphis on the afternoon of August 28.

The mail carrier said two men, one of whom appeared to be wearing a bulletproof vest, approached and pointed a handgun at him.

"Give me all you've got, or I'll kill you," the robber said.

The mail carrier responded, "Do what you've got to do. I don't have anything."

That's when the robber pistol-whipped mail carrier and ran off.

A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to this case. The teen has not been identified.

