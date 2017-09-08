Tuesday @ 10: Why did Shelby County own a strip club?

Epic was once called Babes of Babylon. Records show that this place has been 3 different strip clubs in 7 years. (Source:WMC Action News 5)

The night Charles Williams was shot in the bathroom of Epic. (Source:WMC Action News 5)

WMC Action News 5 got word of a blockbuster lawsuit coming up on September 13, 2017, against Shelby County--and it's a doozy.

The jaw dropping claims will make you wonder how your tax dollars ended up in a gentleman's night club.

It all started on January 18, 2017, when Charles Williams was shot in the bathroom of Epic Gentleman's Club.

Williams' Memphis attorney, Murray Wells, said the shooting paralyzed Williams, and he's holding the strip club liable for negligence.

After Wells pulled the club's property records, he's was shocked to discover the entity that may be liable for his client's pain.

"We were fairly shocked to learn Shelby County owned an operating strip club," Wells said.

Tuesday night at 10, WMC Action News 5 Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise discovers how this was allowed to happen.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.