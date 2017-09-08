Mempho Music Fest aims to blend new trends, Memphis heritage

Thousands of people are getting ready for the first ever Mempho Music Fest next month at Shelby Farms Park.

The festival is set for October 6 and 7, with more than two dozen artists and bands taking two stages over the weekend.

Organizers expect thousands of music fans to fill Shelby Farms. They hope to make Mempho a part of the Memphis music scene for years to come.

The idea is to create a blend of today's best sounds with Memphis' musical heritage, in a festival experience filled with music, food, and nature to appeal to people of all ages.

"We have Grammy award winners at the top of the bill," organizer Diego Winegardner said. "Cage the Elephant will be headlining the Friday night shows. Saturday night we've got Jason Isbell, more of a Americana lane, also top of the charts Grammy winner Anderson Pack and the Free Nationals was up for two Grammys this year, including Best New Artist of the Year.

Other acts include Cold War Kids, Bishop Briggs, and Southern Avenue.

There will be a local stage for Mid-South acts as well.

