Man killed in Marshall Co. house fire

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MARSHALL CO., MS (WMC) -

Marshall County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly fire.

The fire broke out just after midnight on Friday morning on Tunstall Road.

Investigators said two people were inside the house. A woman was able to get out through the back door. However, a 55-year-old man was found dead inside the living room.

The woman told investigators her uncle woke up saying there was a fire and she got out safe.

Investigators believe the man died of smoke inhalation, but an official determination has not been made.

The cause of fire remains under investigation.

