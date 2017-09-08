Now what? Find out if Equifax data breach bit you

An estimated 143 million Americans. More than 40 percent of the United States adult population.
That's how many people's information may have been compromised in the hack of Equifax's data files, according to the credit bureau. In its news release, Equifax said the "...names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some instances, driver's license numbers" may have been compromised. The release continued: "In addition, credit card numbers for approximately 209,000 U.S. consumers and certain dispute documents with personal identifying information for approximately 182,000 U.S. consumers were accessed." The company's release said unknown hackers used an unidentified, American-based web application to access the files.
My files are among them. I checked. Equifax confirmed it.
Concerned? You bet. Panicked? Not at all. Ask any banking, IT or consumer protection source: data breaches are a dime a dozen these days. It's just that this one happens to be of one of the three companies that maintain our credit reports. We have no choice but to trust Equifax, Experian and TransUnion to be the custodians of our credit information, and we have to accept that if the databases of a retail giant like Target or a web colossus like Yahoo can be hacked, so can the credit bureaus.
Equifax has set up a secure site where consumers can determine if their information was potentially compromised: https://www.equifaxsecurity2017.com/.
Watch the video below as Andy walks you through the process:
Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on the button labeled "Potential Impact." On the next page, click "Check Potential Impact." You will be prompted to submit your last name and the last six digits of your Social Security number so that the system can connect you with your data files.
It's OK. Go ahead. Remember, Equifax is one of the three credit bureaus. It already has your Social Security number. It just needs to connect you with your files in order to figure out if yours were accessed.
When you do that, you will get to a page that will either reveal your files were not compromised or confirm your files were potentially compromised. You will then be asked if you want to enroll in Equifax's offer of a 12-month free credit monitoring service. Do it.
"Absolutely take it," said Randy Hutchinson, president of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South and a former banker for First Tennessee. "You'll get some early notice to see if accounts have been opened in your name fraudulently or something else is happened and get a jump on getting the problem fixed."
When you enroll, you will be sent to a page that requests you come back on a specified date to a specified link for Equifax's Trusted ID Premier monitoring service to complete your enrollment.
Once you're enrolled, you should check your credit report from each of the three bureaus at www.annualcreditreport.com. That is the only site for guaranteed accurate, free and reliable credit reports.
The Federal Trade Commission also recommended these steps:
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
Thousands of people are getting ready for the first ever Mempho Music Fest next month at Shelby Farms Park.More >>
Thousands of people are getting ready for the first ever Mempho Music Fest next month at Shelby Farms Park.More >>
WMC Action News 5 got word of a blockbuster lawsuit coming up on September 13th, 2017, against Shelby County--and it's a doozy. The jaw dropping claims will make you wonder how your tax dollars ended up in a gentleman's night club.More >>
WMC Action News 5 got word of a blockbuster lawsuit coming up on September 13th, 2017, against Shelby County--and it's a doozy. The jaw dropping claims will make you wonder how your tax dollars ended up in a gentleman's night club.More >>
A crash appears to have forced the closure of all lanes on the I-55 bridge. Keep tabs on WMC5's Traffic Tracker to monitor current delays and closures. Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.More >>
A crash appears to have forced the closure of all lanes on the I-55 bridge. Keep tabs on WMC5's Traffic Tracker to monitor current delays and closures. Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.More >>
The judge in the Holly Bobo murder trial was cited for bringing a gun to Memphis International Airport, according to court documents.More >>
The judge in the Holly Bobo murder trial was cited for bringing a gun to Memphis International Airport, according to court documents.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a teen accused of trying to rob a postal carrier.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a teen accused of trying to rob a postal carrier.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.More >>
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.More >>
A father in Iowa speaks out after the mother of his baby received probation for alleged child abuse.More >>
A father in Iowa speaks out after the mother of his baby received probation for alleged child abuse.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...More >>
What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...More >>
Stolen data includes Social Security numbers and birth dates.More >>
Stolen data includes Social Security numbers and birth dates.More >>
Hurricane Irma, which weakened Friday morning to a Category 4 storm is now just shy of once again becoming a Category 5 as it heads west over parts of Cuba and the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.More >>
Hurricane Irma, which weakened Friday morning to a Category 4 storm is now just shy of once again becoming a Category 5 as it heads west over parts of Cuba and the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.More >>
Maximum sustained winds for Hurricane Irma increased slightly Friday since the last update from the National Hurricane Center, and the forecast track again shifted slightly west.More >>
Maximum sustained winds for Hurricane Irma increased slightly Friday since the last update from the National Hurricane Center, and the forecast track again shifted slightly west.More >>