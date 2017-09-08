FIRST ALERT: I-55 completely blocked due to crash

A crash appears to have forced the closure of all lanes on the I-55 bridge.
Download the WMC5 news app for a convenient look at WMC5's Traffic Tracker map where you can monitor current delays and closures.
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
I once had a friend who complained that Hurricane Sandy put a “serious dent” in his vacation plans to NYC. When I tried to remind him about the potential devastation possible for many parts of the area, I felt like it fell on deaf ears. It was only after I showed him what Staten Island looked like in the days after that he realized how serious it was.More >>
I once had a friend who complained that Hurricane Sandy put a “serious dent” in his vacation plans to NYC. When I tried to remind him about the potential devastation possible for many parts of the area, I felt like it fell on deaf ears. It was only after I showed him what Staten Island looked like in the days after that he realized how serious it was.More >>
It's one of the companies we trust to be a custodian of our credit reports. It's data breach is worse than the Target breach. But Andy Wise says he's got you. He's here to help.More >>
It's one of the companies we trust to be a custodian of our credit reports. It's data breach is worse than the Target breach. But Andy Wise says he's got you. He's here to help.More >>
Thousands of people are getting ready for the first ever Mempho Music Fest next month at Shelby Farms Park.More >>
Thousands of people are getting ready for the first ever Mempho Music Fest next month at Shelby Farms Park.More >>
WMC Action News 5 got word of a blockbuster lawsuit coming up on September 13th, 2017, against Shelby County--and it's a doozy. The jaw dropping claims will make you wonder how your tax dollars ended up in a gentleman's night club.More >>
WMC Action News 5 got word of a blockbuster lawsuit coming up on September 13th, 2017, against Shelby County--and it's a doozy. The jaw dropping claims will make you wonder how your tax dollars ended up in a gentleman's night club.More >>
A crash appears to have forced the closure of all lanes on the I-55 bridge. Keep tabs on WMC5's Traffic Tracker to monitor current delays and closures. Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.More >>
A crash appears to have forced the closure of all lanes on the I-55 bridge. Keep tabs on WMC5's Traffic Tracker to monitor current delays and closures. Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.More >>
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.More >>
A father in Iowa speaks out after the mother of his baby received probation for alleged child abuse.More >>
A father in Iowa speaks out after the mother of his baby received probation for alleged child abuse.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...More >>
What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...More >>
Stolen data includes Social Security numbers and birth dates.More >>
Stolen data includes Social Security numbers and birth dates.More >>
Hurricane Irma, which weakened Friday morning to a Category 4 storm is now just shy of once again becoming a Category 5 as it heads west over parts of Cuba and the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.More >>
Hurricane Irma, which weakened Friday morning to a Category 4 storm is now just shy of once again becoming a Category 5 as it heads west over parts of Cuba and the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.More >>
Maximum sustained winds for Hurricane Irma increased slightly Friday since the last update from the National Hurricane Center, and the forecast track again shifted slightly west.More >>
Maximum sustained winds for Hurricane Irma increased slightly Friday since the last update from the National Hurricane Center, and the forecast track again shifted slightly west.More >>