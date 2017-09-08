FIRST ALERT: I-55 completely blocked due to crash - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

FIRST ALERT: I-55 completely blocked due to crash

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A crash appears to have forced the closure of all lanes on the I-55 bridge.

Download the WMC5 news app for a convenient look at WMC5's Traffic Tracker map where you can monitor current delays and closures.

Click the following links to download WMC5's news app for iOS | Android.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • Hurricane Irma and a note about sensitivity, empathy and compassion

    Friday, September 8 2017 4:39 PM EDT2017-09-08 20:39:14 GMT

    I once had a friend who complained that Hurricane Sandy put a “serious dent” in his vacation plans to NYC. When I tried to remind him about the potential devastation possible for many parts of the area, I felt like it fell on deaf ears. It was only after I showed him what Staten Island looked like in the days after that he realized how serious it was.

    More >>

    I once had a friend who complained that Hurricane Sandy put a “serious dent” in his vacation plans to NYC. When I tried to remind him about the potential devastation possible for many parts of the area, I felt like it fell on deaf ears. It was only after I showed him what Staten Island looked like in the days after that he realized how serious it was.

    More >>

  • Start HERE to see if the Equifax data breach snagged your credit information

    Now what? Find out if Equifax data breach bit you

    Now what? Find out if Equifax data breach bit you

    Friday, September 8 2017 4:37 PM EDT2017-09-08 20:37:04 GMT

    It's one of the companies we trust to be a custodian of our credit reports. It's data breach is worse than the Target breach. But Andy Wise says he's got you. He's here to help.

    More >>

    It's one of the companies we trust to be a custodian of our credit reports. It's data breach is worse than the Target breach. But Andy Wise says he's got you. He's here to help.

    More >>

  • Mempho Music Fest aims to blend new trends, Memphis heritage

    Mempho Music Fest aims to blend new trends, Memphis heritage

    Friday, September 8 2017 4:36 PM EDT2017-09-08 20:36:10 GMT
    Cold War Kids (Source: Flickr)Cold War Kids (Source: Flickr)

    Thousands of people are getting ready for the first ever Mempho Music Fest next month at Shelby Farms Park.

    More >>

    Thousands of people are getting ready for the first ever Mempho Music Fest next month at Shelby Farms Park.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly