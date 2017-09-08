Germantown Festival features 400+ vendors and 'Running of the Weenies'

The annual Germantown Festival begins Saturday with more than 400 vendors and even a "weenie dog race."

The festival will benefit nonprofit organizations and will include donation jars to help victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

In addition, there will be a few contests for those who like a little competition.

"This year, we have something brand new. We have a corn hole tournament. This is the first time we've ever had that," Germantown Festival Chairman Howard Giffin said. "Team events are on Saturday and then family events on Sunday."

Another competition you might be interested in, whether you have a dog or not, is the weenie dog race, otherwise known as the "Running of the Weenies."

The dogs will first compete in a "Best Dressed Hot Dog Contest," before running the race at 11:30 a.m.

Proceeds from the dog race will benefit Germantown Animal Shelter.

The festival opens at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Germantown Civic Club Complex (7745 Poplar Pike) and again at 12 p.m. on Sunday.

