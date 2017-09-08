Man robs 81-year-old as she unloads groceries

A stock picture of the type of truck the suspect drove off in. (Source: MPD)

An 81-year-old woman was robbed while unloading her groceries, according to Memphis Police Department.

The robbery happened around 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 5 on Shifri Avenue near Sam Cooper Boulevard and N Mendenhall Road.

The woman told police a man came up to her, knocked her to the ground, and stole her purse.

The man then drove off in a 2003-2005 dark green or black Chevrolet or GMC Z71 with a full size tool box in the bed of the truck.

If anyone has any information on the man responsible for this crime, they are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

