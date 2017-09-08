Officers shoot man at Frayser shopping center

Officers shot a man Friday evening at a Frayser shopping center, according to Memphis Police Department.

MPD said officers were called to the shopping center, which is located at the intersection of Range Line Road and Frayser Boulevard, at 6:30 p.m. because a group of 4-5 men were threatening customers.

When officers arrived, one of the men was detained, but three others ran off. Officers ran after them.

One of the suspects reportedly turned back and pointed a gun at the officers. At that point, one officer opened fire on the suspect.

Witnesses started recording video when they saw a man face-down on the ground with officers around him. Those witnesses said the man was shot while he was running away.

WMC Action News 5 crews arrived on the scene shortly thereafter. They saw an ambulance leaving the shopping center with a police escort.

MPD said the suspect who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

MPD also said officers recovered a handgun from the scene. The investigation into what happened is ongoing.

