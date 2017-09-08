Woman speaks after accusing Southaven officers of misconduct

The woman at the center of a video that's been seen nearly 250,000 times on Facebook explained to WMC Action News 5 why she has not filed a complaint against the officers she says mistreated her.

Artreciah Nunn said she thought Southaven police officers were going to kill her Monday night.

Nunn was in town from Madison, Wisconsin, to attend her grandfather's funeral.

She fell asleep in her car in a Holiday Inn parking lot after smoking a cigarette; she woke up to an officer knocking on her window.

After an exchange, officers arrested Nunn for 1 hydrocodone pill in an unmarked bottle. Nunn said the pill is for her back pain.

"Yes it is my prescription and I have proof to prove that it's my prescription," Nunn said.

Nunn said she had never been in trouble with the law. She thinks Southaven Police Department profiled her.

"I said I live in Madison Wisconsin and this has never happened to me. And he said 'Well you're in Mississippi now!' And I felt like that was racial like it was harsh. Because what does that have to do with anything? An officer is going to be an officer no matter where you're at," Nunn said.

Southaven Police Department said Thursday it never received a complaint from Nunn about how the officers treated her. After seeing the video online, Police Chief Steven Pirtle began investigating her claims personally.

When asked why she did not file a complaint about her treatment, Nunn said it was because she was afraid.

"I didn't file a complaint there because I was scared. I don't want to go back to the same police department that treated me like trash when they're just going to try to cover it up," Nunn said.

Nunn is due back in Southaven for charges of disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance.

