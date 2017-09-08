Trolleys one step closer to returning to Downtown

Memphians have been waiting for years to see the return of the Trolleys to Downtown, and now they could be just months away from their return.

MATA announced Friday, as a part of the restart program, testing of the vintage steel-wheeled trolley will start September 15th on Main Street between A.W. Willis and Greenlaw avenues.

This is what they are calling "the restart program," and it is comprised of months of safety testing to make sure the system is all set for customers.



It's music to the ears of Downtown residents who miss what the Trolleys offered.

"And the trolley, the benefit is it can d rop you off at a bunch of restaurants," Downtown resident Lisa Carley said.

"You didn't have to worry about catching a Trolley because the next one would be down the street,” Downtown resident Jessica Ethridge said.

Shelby County Commissioner Steve Basar who advocated to bring the Trolleys back said he is happy the city is one step closer to having trolleys. Still, he said he plans to continue advocating until this piece of Downtown culture is back for good.

"A lot of it has to do with keeping people accountable and holding their feet to the fire to make things happen," Basar said.

There is still no official date on when the Trolley's will back and working.

We are told during this testing phase the public will not be allowed on the cars, and are also asked to not touch the lines, for personal safety.

