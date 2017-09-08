Trolleys one step closer to returning to Downtown

Friday Football Fever continues in Week 4!More >>
Tens of thousands of rape kits went untested for years in Memphis. As dozens of victims sue City of Memphis over the issue, the city appeared in court Friday to ask for immunity.More >>
An officer shot a man Friday evening at a Frayser shopping center, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center brings Hurricane Irma into the Mid-South as a possible tropical depression next week.More >>
An 81-year-old woman was robbed while unloading her groceries, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
The latest update shows Irma restrengthening to a Category 5 hurricane when it makes landfall in FloridaMore >>
