Jury selection begins in Holly Bobo murder trial

Jury selection is set to begin Saturday in the Holly Bobo murder trial.

Bobo, a West Tennessee nursing student, disappeared in 2011. Years later, Zach Adams was charged with her murder.

Opening statements are set for Monday, September 11.

