Shirtless man caught on camera breaking into cars

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man caught on camera breaking into cars.

A homeowner’s home security system in the Lake Forest Subdivision caught the shirtless man pulling on vehicle handles.

The man eventually finds an unlocked car and rummages through the inside.

There are other suspects seen in the back in a pickup truck.

Deputies said there have been several burglaries in the area.

If you know who is responsible, call police.

