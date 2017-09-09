Shirtless man caught on camera breaking into cars

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man caught on camera breaking into cars.More >>
Jury selection is set to begin Saturday in the Holly Bobo murder trial.More >>
Friday Football Fever continues in Week 4!More >>
The woman at the center of a video that's been seen nearly 250,000 times on Facebook explained to WMC Action News 5 why she has not filed a complaint against the officers she says mistreated her.More >>
An officer shot a man Friday evening at a Frayser shopping center, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The latest track shows Irma has weakened to a Category 4 hurricane as it makes its way through Cuba.More >>
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.More >>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
Hurricane Irma continued it's expected path overnight, as its wind speeds dropped slightly, moving the system back down to a strong Category 4 storm.More >>
