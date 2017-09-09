MPD releases 911 calls from incident that led to officer-involved shooting

Memphis Police Department released 911 calls that led up to Friday’s officer-involved shooting.

In the calls, people describe a group of young men outside Advanced Auto Parts on Frayser Boulevard. in an argument and holding guns.

When officers arrived, one of the men was detained, but three others ran off. Officers ran after them.

One of the suspects reportedly turned back and pointed a gun at the officers. At that point, one officer opened fire on the suspect.

The suspect who was shot, 20-year-old Davonte Weatherford, has been charged with aggravated assault, theft of property under $1,000, and evading arrest foot pursuit.

The officer has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

Officers recovered a stolen handgun and ammunition from the scene.

