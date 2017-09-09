MPD releases 911 calls from incident that led to officer-involved shooting

Memphis Police Department released 911 calls that led up to Friday’s officer-involved shooting.More >>
Memphis Police Department released 911 calls that led up to Friday’s officer-involved shooting.More >>
Jury selection is set to begin Saturday in the Holly Bobo murder trial.More >>
Jury selection is set to begin Saturday in the Holly Bobo murder trial.More >>
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man caught on camera breaking into cars.More >>
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man caught on camera breaking into cars.More >>
Friday Football Fever continues in Week 4!More >>
Friday Football Fever continues in Week 4!More >>
The woman at the center of a video that's been seen nearly 250,000 times on Facebook explained to WMC Action News 5 why she has not filed a complaint against the officers she says mistreated her.More >>
The woman at the center of a video that's been seen nearly 250,000 times on Facebook explained to WMC Action News 5 why she has not filed a complaint against the officers she says mistreated her.More >>
The forecast for Hurricane Irma's path has shifted to the southwest of the heavily populated Miami metro area as time runs out to evacuate.More >>
The forecast for Hurricane Irma's path has shifted to the southwest of the heavily populated Miami metro area as time runs out to evacuate.More >>
Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans.More >>
Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans.More >>
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.More >>
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.More >>
Irma is expected to restrengthen to a Category 4 hurricane when it reaches Florida on Sunday.More >>
Irma is expected to restrengthen to a Category 4 hurricane when it reaches Florida on Sunday.More >>