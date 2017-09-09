Man killed at West Memphis gas station; suspect at large

A man was shot and killed at a West Memphis gas station around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to West Memphis Police Department

The shooting happened at a Citgo Gas Station located near the intersection of West Tyler Avenue and South Avalon Street.

Officers said the victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in Memphis where he later died.

During the investigation, officers identified Dequaris Adair as the suspected killer. He's wanted on first-degree murder charges.

Anyone with information about Adair's whereabouts is asked to call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.

