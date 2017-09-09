Man shot at West Memphis gas station - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot at West Memphis gas station

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
WEST MEMPHIS, AR

A man was shot at a West Memphis gas station around 9 p.m. Sunday.

The shooting happened at a Citgo Gas Station located near the intersection of West Tyler Avenue and South Avalon Street.

The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center in unknown condition.

