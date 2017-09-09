Some Mid-Southerners have loved ones riding out Irma

Around six million have been told to evacuate Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Many people, including some with Mid-South connections, have decided to stay and ride out this powerful storm.

John Phillip is one person with Mid-South connections who is planning to ride out Hurricane Irma. His son lives in Memphis, and his wife is the former news director of WMC Action News 5.

Phillip's area is not under a mandatory evacuation, and he feels pretty secure in his second-story condo.

"Oh, have I stocked up," Phillip said. "I mean, enough for four or five days."

You don't have to go far to find someone who has ties to Florida.

WMC Action News 5's Chris Luther's 95-year-old grandmother is planning to ride out Hurricane Irma south of Orlando.

"My dad built the house. He was aware of hurricanes, and so he put extra cement in the cement blocks so I don't think this house is going any place," Gloria Jones, Luther's grandmother, said. "It's going to take more than a hurricane to move it."

While Memphis isn't in danger, there are plenty Mid-Southerners who are keeping loves ones in mind.

