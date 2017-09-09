T.I. in Memphis for Southern Heritage Classic

The 28th year for the Southern Heritage Classic has wrapped up with thousands of fans, millions of tourism dollars, and lots of celebrity guests.



Dropping by the Bluff City this year is Hip Hop mogul T. I. who is in town supporting scholarships for historically black colleges like Jackson State and Tennessee State.

T. I. performed at one of the private tailgate tents. and he says he has lots of love and history with the city of Memphis.

"The rivalry at the Classic is tradition," T.I. said. "I just love Memphis as a city. It's very rich with culture and I just like to get out here and soak it up. "

T. I. and Breakfast Club radio host DJ Envy had a VIP performance at Minglewood Hall on Saturday tonight.

