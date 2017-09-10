TSU extend Southern Heritage Classic winning streak

TSU Aristocrat of Bands during the 2017 Southern Heritage Classic. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

With the Memphis Tigers off, the Southern Heritage Classic took the center stage at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

It was the 28th annual edition of one of the most anticipated HBCU classics of the year.

The classic is just as much about the game as the fanfare surrounding the on-field action.

The party started on Thursday with tailgating, concerts, and community-related events that brought in celebrities.

Radio host Tom Joyner, hip-hop mogul T.I. and The Breakfast Club co-host DJ Envy are just a few names that came to Memphis for the annual event.

Tennessee State has owned bragging rights as of late in this rivalry.

The TSU Tigers entered the game on a five-game winning streak over the Jackson State Tigers.

TSU took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter after a touchdown run from QB Treon Harris.

Jackson State then cut the lead with three first-half field goals, leaving a 10-9 TSU advantage at halftime.

The halftime show saw the world-famous TSU Aristocrat of Bands and the JSU Sonic Boom of the South take to the field for a much-anticipated AutoZone Halftime Show.

The score stuck until the 4th quarter, when special teams became the focus.

TSU took a 17-9 lead with 5:03 left in the 4 th quarter after Pat Smith returned a punt 58 yards for a touchdown.

Not to be outdone, JSU returned the ensuing kickoff for a TD, but failed on a two-point conversion giving TSU a 17-15 lead that JSU couldn’t overcome.

With the win, TSU extended its overall Southern Heritage Classic record to 17-9.

