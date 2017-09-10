Mid-South teen raises $9K for Haiti mission trip

A Mid-South 14-year-old raised nearly $9,000 to help people in Haiti.

Amelia Jane organized a swimming fundraiser at the Olive Branch YMCA after being inspired by stories of teenagers making real impacts on the world around them.

She wanted to raise $2,000 for the people in Lapila, Haiti. She chose that location and those people, because her grandparents are missionaries there.

Dozens of swimmers came out to the YMCA with sponsors willing to pay for every lap swam.

The swimmers notched 1,478 laps and earned $8,792.75 for their cause!

Congratulations to everyone involved in this event, and thank you to Amelia Jane for stepping up and making a difference in the world.

